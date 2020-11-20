 Skip to main content
Nielsen Ratings
For the week of Nov. 9-15, the 20 most popular programs, their networks and viewership:

1. NFL Football: Baltimore at New England, NBC, 15.79 million.

2. NFL Football: Indianapolis at Tennessee, Fox, 12.51 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 12.38 million.

4. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.82 million.

5. NFL Football: New England at N.Y. Jets, ESPN, 10.22 million.

6. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.03 million.

7. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.84 million.

8. “The OT,” Fox, 7.73 million.

9. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.64 million.

10. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 7.55 million.

11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.41 million.

12. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.27 million.

13. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.24 million.

14. Country Music Association Awards, ABC, 7.09 million.

15. “This is Us,” NBC, 6.86 million.

16. “Station 19,” ABC, 6.61 million.

17. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.43 million.

18. “NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 6.11 million.

19. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.07 million.

20. “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 5.97 million.

