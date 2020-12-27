 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nielsen ratings
View Comments

Nielsen ratings

For the week of Dec. 14-20, the 20 most popular prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, NBC, 15.61 million.

2. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, Fox, 12.96 million.

3. NFL Football: Baltimore at Cleveland, ESPN, 12.42 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.59 million.

5. “NFL Pregame," NBC, 11.31 million.

6. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 10.96 million.

7. College Football: Alabama vs. Florida, CBS, 8.92 million.

8. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.41 million.

9. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 7.34 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), NBC, 7.27 million.

11. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.09 million.

12. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 6.92 million.

13. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.86 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.38 million.

15. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ESPN, 6 million.

16. “The Voice” (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 5.89 million.

17. “Garth & Trisha Live!” CBS, 5.82 million.

18. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 5.66 million.

19. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.63 million.

20. “Magnum, P.I.," CBS, 5.48 million.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News