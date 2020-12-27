Nielsen ratings

For the week of Dec. 14-20, the 20 most popular prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:
1. NFL Football: Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, NBC, 15.61 million.
2. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, Fox, 12.96 million.
3. NFL Football: Baltimore at Cleveland, ESPN, 12.42 million.
4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.59 million.
5. “NFL Pregame," NBC, 11.31 million.
6. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 10.96 million.
7. College Football: Alabama vs. Florida, CBS, 8.92 million.
8. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.41 million.
9. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 7.34 million.
10. “The Voice” (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), NBC, 7.27 million.
11. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.09 million.
12. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 6.92 million.
13. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.86 million.
14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.38 million.
15. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ESPN, 6 million.
16. “The Voice” (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 5.89 million.