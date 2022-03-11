Nigel is a sweet cat that is just looking for a good home and some loving parents. He loves to... View on PetFinder
According to Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, Hall, who's also appeared on Alex Jones' InfoWars platform, is not having her visit to Western Iowa Tech on March 12 funded by public money.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Every time Belle Bearskin drives from Winnebago to Sioux City and back again, her children all look out the window of the f…
Before Judge Roger Sailer
MMCRU pulled off perhaps the biggest upset this week at the Iowa high school girls basketball tournament on Friday, beating Class 1A top-seeded Newell-Fonda in the semifinals. Screams of laughter and joy could be heard in the hallways outside the locker room.
OMAHA -- Men from Sioux City and South Sioux City involved in drug trafficking were sentenced Friday to lengthy federal prison sentences.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
According to court documents, the 44-year-old had sex with the girl on two occasions between July 15 and Sept. 15 in an apartment on Douglas Street.
