A mix of young Republican strategists and state politicians will spearhead former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s campaign in Iowa leading up to the state’s first-in-the-nation GOP presidential caucuses.

Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who is working to separate herself from an increasingly crowded field of 2024 Republican presidential candidates, announced her Iowa leadership team Monday.

That team includes Bill Mackey, who served as campaign manager for Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn’s successful 2022 congressional campaign. Nunn unseated two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne to represent Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, flipping a crucial seat to give the GOP an all-Republican Iowa congressional delegation.

Mackey will serve as Haley’s Iowa political director.

Haley’s Iowa campaign leadership team also includes Iowa state Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire; state Rep. Austin Harris, R-Moulton; former Polk County GOP chair Dawn Roberts; and millennial business leader Emily Sukup-Schmitt, a third-generation family member of Sukup Manufacturing Co.

Haley has hosted or participated in 24 events in Iowa, according to her campaign, from large town halls to meet-and-greets, policy forums and Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s “Roast and Ride” fundraiser earlier this month in Des Moines, the first major cattle call of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Haley is among nine GOP presidential hopefuls set to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa’s annual Lincoln Dinner fundraiser July 28 in Des Moines.