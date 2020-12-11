 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 8 Creighton defeats Nebraska
View Comments
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 8 Creighton defeats Nebraska

Creighton men's basketball

Creighton's Denzel Mahoney shoots the ball over Nebraska's Trey McGowens during Friday's game, which the Bluejays won.

 Anna Reed, Omaha World Herald

Creighton had to wait until the second half for its well-prepared rival to flinch. When it happened, the Jays made the most of Nebraska’s lapses in a 98-74 win Friday at the CHI Health Center.

CU turned a competitive, bragging-rights clash into a one-sided romp with a 30-9 surge after halftime. Open 3-pointers splashed through the net. Turnovers got converted into layups, and dunks. Christian Bishop’s windmill throw-down made it 80-55 with 7:55 remaining.

Creighton’s second half numbers: 54 points on 60.5% shooting, with 14 assists, seven 3-pointers and four dunks.

The Jays’ scoring barrage was reminiscent of so many colossal game-changing runs in this rivalry’s recent history inside the CHI Health Center, which has been a house of horrors for NU.

Last year, CU built a convincing 40-9 lead out of the gate. In 2013, Doug McDermott’s senior year, Creighton went up 18-2. It was 18-4 in 2015. CU led by 20 at halftime in 2005 and went up 27 at the break in 2007.

The Huskers haven’t won a regular season road game against Creighton since 1995, and they’ve lost nine of 10 in the series overall.

They ended up with 25 turnovers Friday. They had a stretch in the second half where they went just 3 of 14 from the field.

But Nebraska (3-3) — at least early on — had the look of a team that was ready to go to battle with the nation’s eighth-ranked squad.

NU won the first-half rebounding battle. The Huskers shut off CU’s interior attack with double teams in post-up situations and crisp rotations on drivers (the Jays made just 42.1% of their 2s). And they withstood a couple Creighton surges — and answered back with runs of their own.

Junior Teddy Allen, playing with two fouls , was especially helpful as a late-half spark for the Huskers.

Allen, who finished with a team-high 26 points, scored back-to-back buckets to cut CU’s lead to 24-23 and force a Creighton timeout with 6:24 left before the break. A few possessions later, he grabbed his own miss and completed an and-one, making it 29-28 and giving Nebraska its first lead since the opening moments.

The Huskers stretched that advantage to three before the Jays answered with a 9-0 run — capped by a Denzel Mahoney baseline jumper that made it 39-33. CU led 44-40 at halftime.

But then Creighton’s offense found a higher gear. And Nebraska couldn’t keep up.

Junior Marcus Zegarowski led the Jays (4-1) with 22 points. Mahoney added 10. Freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner, instrumental during CU’s second half push, finished with 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News