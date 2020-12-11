No. 8 Creighton defeats Nebraska

Creighton had to wait until the second half for its well-prepared rival to flinch. When it happened, the Jays made the most of Nebraska’s lapses in a 98-74 win Friday at the CHI Health Center.
CU turned a competitive, bragging-rights clash into a one-sided romp with a 30-9 surge after halftime. Open 3-pointers splashed through the net. Turnovers got converted into layups, and dunks. Christian Bishop’s windmill throw-down made it 80-55 with 7:55 remaining.
Creighton’s second half numbers: 54 points on 60.5% shooting, with 14 assists, seven 3-pointers and four dunks.
The Jays’ scoring barrage was reminiscent of so many colossal game-changing runs in this rivalry’s recent history inside the CHI Health Center, which has been a house of horrors for NU.
Last year, CU built a convincing 40-9 lead out of the gate. In 2013, Doug McDermott’s senior year, Creighton went up 18-2. It was 18-4 in 2015. CU led by 20 at halftime in 2005 and went up 27 at the break in 2007.
The Huskers haven’t won a regular season road game against Creighton since 1995, and they’ve lost nine of 10 in the series overall.
They ended up with 25 turnovers Friday. They had a stretch in the second half where they went just 3 of 14 from the field.
But Nebraska (3-3) — at least early on — had the look of a team that was ready to go to battle with the nation’s eighth-ranked squad.
NU won the first-half rebounding battle. The Huskers shut off CU’s interior attack with double teams in post-up situations and crisp rotations on drivers (the Jays made just 42.1% of their 2s). And they withstood a couple Creighton surges — and answered back with runs of their own.
Junior Teddy Allen, playing with two fouls , was especially helpful as a late-half spark for the Huskers.
Allen, who finished with a team-high 26 points, scored back-to-back buckets to cut CU’s lead to 24-23 and force a Creighton timeout with 6:24 left before the break. A few possessions later, he grabbed his own miss and completed an and-one, making it 29-28 and giving Nebraska its first lead since the opening moments.
The Huskers stretched that advantage to three before the Jays answered with a 9-0 run — capped by a Denzel Mahoney baseline jumper that made it 39-33. CU led 44-40 at halftime.
But then Creighton’s offense found a higher gear. And Nebraska couldn’t keep up.
Junior Marcus Zegarowski led the Jays (4-1) with 22 points. Mahoney added 10. Freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner, instrumental during CU’s second half push, finished with 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting.
