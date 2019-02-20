NORMAN, Oklahoma - The No. 20 Iowa State women's basketball team (20-6, 10-4 Big 12) rolled to a 91-70 victory over Oklahoma (6-19, 2-12) in a Wednesday matinee in Norman. It was the first win for Iowa State at Oklahoma since the 2013-14 season.
After seven lead changes in the first quarter, the Cyclones recaptured the lead and eventually pushed their advantage to 22-15 at the end of the first. Madison Wise connected on 3-of-3 from downtown in the first quarter.
In the second, the Sooners clawed back and eventually tied the game at 29-29. A clutch Ashley Joens three put ISU back on top. Iowa State closed the first half on a 14-3 run, which was capped off by an Alexa Middleton jumper at the buzzer, and brought a 43-32 lead into the locker room at the intermission.
Iowa State came out firing in the second half, connecting on 66% of its third quarter field goal attempts. Heading to the fourth quarter, the Cyclones had put the game out of reach and led 74-53.
ISU finished the game 35-73 from the floor, shooting at a 48% clip. Iowa State out-rebounded Oklahoma by a 41-37 margin and forced 19 turnovers, which led to 27 points in the victory.
Carleton, the Big 12's leading scorer, tallied her ninth double-double of the season and the 18th of her career. She cashed in 28 points and brought down 10 rebounds. She was 11-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-8 from downtown.
Scott continued her hot streak in conference play. She was 7-10 from the field and netted 16 points. Madison Wise (14), Ashley Joens (13) and Alexa Middleton (10).
Iowa State will return to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday where No. 1 Baylor awaits. The Cyclones and Bears are set to play at 3 p.m. That game will be televised on FSN.