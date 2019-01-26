CHAMPAIGN, Illinois -- The fourth-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team rolled past No. 20 Illinois, 31-8, on Friday night at Huff Hall.
Spencer Lee opened the dual with a fall, Sam Stoll closed with a fall, and somewhere in between Iowa got bonus points from Pat Lugo and Alex Marinelli, and first-time wins from Paul Glynn and Keegan Shaw.
Glynn made his season debut at 133 and defeated No. 17 Dylan Duncan in overtime, 3-1. Shaw, a career 149 and 157-pounder, jumped up to 174 and won his first career dual appearance, 6-2.
Glynn and Shaw are the 15th and 16th different Hawkeyes to earn a dual win this season. Glynn wrestled in place of fourth-ranked Austin DeSanto. Shaw is the fifth Hawkeye to take a shot at the 174-pound lineup spot. Michael Kemerer was set to the be guy prior to a season-ending injury, and Iowa has since filled the position with Myles Wilson, Jeremiah Moody, Mitch Bowman, and now Shaw.
Glynn had that opportunity a year ago. He won two Big Ten duals as Iowa’s starting 133-pounder, but went 0-2 at the 2018 Big Ten Championships with a 9-1 loss to Duncan. He redeemed that loss Friday.
Marinelli forced five stall calls to win by disqualification at 165. He led 9-3 against former teammate Joey Gunther before the match was terminated with 1:26 left in the third period. Lee led 11-0 before pinning No. 15 Travis Piotrowski in 6:06. Stoll forced a couple stall calls to lead 1-0 in the second before ending things against Deuce Rachal in 4:37.
Lugo scored six of Iowa’s 16 takedowns to win 14-4 at 149, and Illinois native Jacob Warner returned to his home state a 5-1 winner a 197.
Illinois scored only three takedowns in the dual, but it was enough to win ranked matchups at 141, 157, and 184.
Fourth-ranked Mike Carr scored four points in the final 30 seconds to defeat No. 15 Max Murin, 6-3, at 141. Twelfth-ranked Eric Barone scored a takedown in sudden victory to top No. 5 Kaleb Young, 3-1, and No. 2 Emery Parker scored a takedown late in the third period to pull away from No. 14 Cash Wilcke, 4-1.
Iowa wrestles at Northwestern on Sunday at 2 p.m. (CT) at Welsh-Ryan Arena.