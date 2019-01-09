AMES, Iowa – No. 20 Iowa State (13-2, 3-0 Big 12) led the whole way, cruising to a 92-54 win over TCU (11-3, 1-2 Big 12) Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The win also keeps the Cyclones tied atop the Big 12 standings, and ISU has now won seven-straight contests.
The Cyclones had five players finish in double figures, led by Bridget Carleton's fifth double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. She was joined in double figure scoring by Ashley Joens (career-high-tying 22), Kristin Scott (12), Meredith Burkhall (10) and Alexa Middleton (10).
How It Happened
A low-scoring first quarter eventually tipped the way of the Cyclones, with ISU going on a 5-0 run to get ahead 9-4. While Iowa State struggled with turning the ball over, the Cyclone defense was able to counter by holding the Frogs to 5-of-19 shooting (26.3 percent) in the first period.
The Cyclones grinded ahead by eight at 18-10 after scoring the first four of the second quarter, and holding TCU scoreless for the first 3:04 of the quarter. Iowa State then fired off an 11-0 run powered by four-straight made field goals to get ahead 29-11. ISU's lead would get up to as many as 23 in the first 20 minutes, as the Cyclones went to half ahead 38-20.
The ISU offense began to click in the third, as the Cyclone advantage reached 25 points at 61-36 on an Ashley Joens 3-pointer. The Cyclones made 9-of-14 shots in the third period, including going 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
Iowa State continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, as the Cyclones got up by as many as 38 points, allowing Bill Fennelly to empty the bench and get everyone in on the action.
Players of Note
Meredith Burkhall had her best game of the season, taking advantage of TCU's foul trouble in the post to rack up a season-high 10 points and seven rebounds.
Bridget Carleton did what she does, filling up the stat sheet like it has become accustom this season. The senior notched a game-high 24 points, along with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Ashley Joens had her best game as a Cyclones, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including five 3-pointers. She also had a career-high nine rebounds in the win.
Up Next
The No. 20 Cyclones return to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday to host No. 11 Texas. Tip between the Cyclones and Longhorns will be at 4 p.m., with Cyclones.TV televising the game.