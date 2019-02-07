IOWA CITY, Iowa -- No. 16-ranked Iowa handled No. 23-ranked Michigan State on Thursday, 86-71.
Three Hawkeyes scored in double figures - Megan Gustafson with 41, Kathleen Doyle with 18 and Tania Davis with 10.Gustafson has now scored 30 or more points eight times this season. She's surpassed the 40 point mark twice.
Gustafson registered her 21st double-double of the season (41 Points, 14 rebounds). It is the 76th double-double of her career.
Doyle matched her career high with four 3-point field goals made. She registered 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists.