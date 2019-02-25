STILLWATER, Okla. -- The third-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team fell to No. 2 Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon, 27-12. The Hawkeyes finish the regular season 14-1.
Oklahoma State led 12-0 after three matches before Iowa rattled off three straight wins from 149 to 165 pounds.
Twelfth-ranked Pat Lugo used two takedowns to upset No. 6 Kaden Gfeller, 7-4, at 149. Lugo improved to 4-4 against ranked opponents. Seventh-ranked Kaleb Young scored a takedown in each period to defeat Wyatt Sheets, 9-5, at 157. Alex Marinelli tied the dual, 12-12, with a fall in 2:44 at 165. Marinelli led 8-0 before locking in his team-high ninth fall of the season. He has won a career-best 20 straight.
Oklahoma State closed the dual with four straight wins. The Cowboys won seven-of-10 matches overall and finished the regular season, 15-0.
Iowa returns to the mat March 9-10 at the Big Ten Championships in Minneapolis. The NCAA Championships are March 21-23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.