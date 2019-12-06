No. 4 Michigan tops Iowa 103-91 despite 44 points from Garza

"Garza is a very talented ballplayer," Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said. "Very crafty in the low block, very smart in how he uses angles, excellent footwork, can shoot the ball from outside. We knew we would have our hands full with Garza, but I love the fact that our guys took the challenge. No one got discouraged when he was making shots."

Michigan led 50-38 at halftime. Teske picked up his fourth foul with 11:17 remaining and Michigan up 74-61. Iowa cut the lead to seven, but Austin Davis, a backup big man for the Wolverines, contributed a layup and two dunks in a span of about a minute to help keep the Hawkeyes at bay.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: It was an impressive individual performance from Garza, who went right at the 7-foot-1 Teske early on and showed he could score consistently against a tough opponent. The rest of the Hawkeyes picked up the pace offensively in the second half, but no matter what they tried defensively — and they tried plenty of different approaches — it was no use.

Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick combined for only 13 points.

"I'm thrilled that Luka got 44, but it falls on me," coach Fran McCaffery said. "I've got to get Joe and CJ more shots."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up