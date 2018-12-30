SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside women’s basketball team has won a lot of games in impressive fashion this season. That’s led to a No. 8 ranking in the NAIA Division II poll and a 12-3 record coming into Sunday’s game against Grand View.
However, Grand View’s defense forced Morningside to have to grind everything out on offense. The Mustangs are eighth in the nation in field goal percentage at 45.3 percent this season.
But going into the fourth quarter, Morningside was only shooting 37.8 percent. Grand View was shooting 44.2 percent and the five-win Vikings were hanging around with the eighth-ranked Mustangs.
Grand View had a slight 57-56 lead on Morningside when the Mustangs switched from a matchup zone defense to a man-to-man and it worked. Morningside held Grand View to only five points in the final five minutes.
Morningside found some offense in those final five minutes, outscoring Grand View 18-5 during that span to pick up a 74-62 victory on Sunday in Delta Hotels by Marriott Classic at Allee Gym.
“It was the prettiest game. It was a physical game and Grand View played well defensively and we had a hard time getting baskets. We knew we had to get some stops at the end because we weren’t scoring a lot,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “We managed to get some stops and told our team everything can’t be pretty. We found a way to win.”
When Sale switched to man defense, he put his best defensive team out there. Morningside started to limit Grand View’s three-pointers and kept the players in front of them, limiting the Vikings dribble-drive penetration.
“When we did that, we really got some stops,” Sale said. “Once we got a little bit of a lead, we didn’t want to give up three’s and the kids we had out there were really good at doing that.”
Junior forward Sydney Hupp said it was good for the team to find a way to grind out a win.
“It wasn’t pretty, that’s for sure but we got it together on defense and got some big stops and that really helped us,” Hupp said. “We just need to keep grinding it out and get better every game. This is big for us. We are building up our confidence for big games. It was good to see that we could play man (defense) and get some stops.”
The way Grand View played Morningside didn’t surprise Sale. Even though Grand View fell to 5-9 on the season, this was only the third time the Vikings have lost by double-digits this season. Eight of Grand View’s nine losses have come against teams that were either ranked or receiving votes in the poll.
“They are much better than their record shows. They are really good defensively and at times they struggle to score,” Sale said. “But defensively they really grind and make it hard to score every possession. Watching them (against Briar Cliff Saturday), I knew we were going to be in for a tough game.”
Sierra Mitchell led Morningside (13-3) with 19 points and Hupp had 13 points.
Morningside went up 46-45 going into the third quarter on a basket by Hupp right before the buzzer.
“(Grand View was aggressive on defense and we aren’t used to seeing an aggressive man defense like that,” Hupp said. “But we adjusted and we came out on top.”
Then Grace Meyer, who is averaging 2.3 points per game, hit a three-pointer and added another bucket to put the Mustangs up 51-45 to start the fourth quarter.
“We brought Grace in and she really played well. She hit a three and she was very good defensively,” Sale said. “She was the most important thing we had in the fourth quarter because she played really well.”
But Grand View came back and went on a 12-5 run to take a 57-56 lead with 5:12 remaining in the game.
“The last three games, everything came easy for us and this game, it didn’t come easy for us,” Sale said. “So we had to find some other ways to get other people some baskets and we did. We had a bunch of different people step up.”
Kailey Burke put Morningside back ahead for good with a layup and then Jordyn Moser made two free throws for a three-point lead. Moser didn’t make a field goal in the game but finished with eight points, all from the free throw line in the final five minutes.
Morningside continued to roll and went on to win 74-62.
The Mustangs travel to No. 1 Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday.