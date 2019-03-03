PARKVILLE, Mo. – A robust offensive output, coupled with 12 blocks, spurred NAIA's No. 3-ranked Park University past Morningside College on Friday.
Park’s 25-17, 25-17, 25-10 win dropped Morningside to 2-11 overall and 1-5 in the Am Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference.
The Pirates had three players total nine-or-more kills and were white-hot against the Mustangs’ defense, sporting a .354 team attack percentage.
Morningside sophomore outside hitter Tommy Looper registered five kills with just one error in nine attempts for a .444 rate of accuracy, the fifth time in the last six matches he’s been at or above .400. Fellow sophomore outside hitter Jackson Presha was the top defensive player numbers-wise for the Maroon with four digs and two solo blocks.
The Mustangs return to the Show-Me State and get their first glance in Kansas for a three-match weekend set against top-ranked Missouri Baptist University, Lindenwood University at Belleville and No. 7 Ottawa University Saturday through Monday, March 8-11, in conference action.