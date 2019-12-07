Northern Iowa football tops SDSU in FCS playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Farley's message never wavered.

It didn't when the University of Northern Iowa fell behind 7-0 early Saturday to 10th-ranked South Dakota State in a second-round FCS playoff game.

The message remained the same when the Jacks' took a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Farley marched up and down the sidelines telling his team to stay poised and stay with the plan.

It was heard loud and clear by the Panthers.

Behind another dominating defensive effort and an offense that produced two long second-half scoring drives, No. 6 UNI rallied for a 13-10 victory over SDSU to advance to the playoff quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

Matthew Cook's 18-yard field goal with 2 minutes and 10 seconds left proved to be the difference as the Panthers (10-4) earned a date with second-seeded James Madison (12-1) in Harrisonburg, Va. next Saturday.

"It was kind of a whirlwind in that first quarter against us," Farley said. "We had to regain our momentum, and stay in the plan, too. It was more stay in the plan instead ... stay to the plan, stay together as a group and that is what I'm most pleased about is they stuck to the plan and stayed together."