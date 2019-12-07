Northern Iowa football tops SDSU in FCS playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Farley's message never wavered.
It didn't when the University of Northern Iowa fell behind 7-0 early Saturday to 10th-ranked South Dakota State in a second-round FCS playoff game.
The message remained the same when the Jacks' took a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Farley marched up and down the sidelines telling his team to stay poised and stay with the plan.
It was heard loud and clear by the Panthers.
Behind another dominating defensive effort and an offense that produced two long second-half scoring drives, No. 6 UNI rallied for a 13-10 victory over SDSU to advance to the playoff quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.
Matthew Cook's 18-yard field goal with 2 minutes and 10 seconds left proved to be the difference as the Panthers (10-4) earned a date with second-seeded James Madison (12-1) in Harrisonburg, Va. next Saturday.
"It was kind of a whirlwind in that first quarter against us," Farley said. "We had to regain our momentum, and stay in the plan, too. It was more stay in the plan instead ... stay to the plan, stay together as a group and that is what I'm most pleased about is they stuck to the plan and stayed together."
After being knocked to the ground by the Jacks three weeks ago in a 38-7 regular-season loss where the Panthers lost their poise and fight late in the game, it was an incredible effort especially after everything went SDSU's way early on.
"I thought the most important thing was to keep our poise," Farley added.
UNI got the break it needed when Austin Evans forced Jaxon Janke to fumble a punt and Omar Brown recovered it at the Jacks' 36. Runs of 11, 4 and 16 by Trevor Allen got the Panthers to the SDSU 5 before UNI settled for a Cook 23-yard yard field goal just before half.
The Panthers got the ball to start the third and the much maligned offensive unit delivered when it was most needed.
Allen rushed for a pair of first downs and caught pass for another before McElvain hit Aaron Graham for a 33-yard gain to the SDSU 4. Two plays later, Allen dove over from the two and the game was tied 10-all.
"All that criticism is coming from the outside," Allen said of the criticism the offense has gotten. "Our team, we know what we can do, know what we are capable of doing, and we showed everyone that today."