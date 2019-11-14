Northern Iowa puts best game plan together

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Internally for No. 4 Northern Iowa Saturday's game at No. 8 South Dakota State is the next one on the schedule.

Under the mantra that no game is bigger than the next one, the Panthers (7-3 overall, 5-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference) are clearly focused on putting the best game plan together to give themselves a chance to beat the Jacks (7-3, 4-2).

That statement held true for the week building up to UNI's win over Indiana State on Nov. 9, and will again next week when the Panthers begin addressing their regular-season finale at home against Western Illinois.

On a more macro scale, however, UNI has also addressed how much is riding on this game just to burst that bubble and move on from it to the important matter of preparing for SDSU.

The game is huge for both teams.

With a win, the Panthers will almost assure themselves of a national seed and a first-round bye in the 24-team FCS playoff field, something no UNI team has accomplished.

Back-to-back wins (beat WIU next week), which will mean the Panthers will have won six-consecutive games will mark for the first time since 2011 that UNI has had three or fewer losses in the regular season.