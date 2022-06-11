 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North's Will Lohr named Sioux City Rotary Club 'Student of the Year '

SIOUX CITY -- North High School senior Will Lohr has been chosen as the Sioux City Rotary Club Student of the Year. He was honored during the Rotary Club meeting on May 16.

Lohr was chosen from all the previous Rotary Club Students of the Month during this past academic year. He will receive a monetary award, and a donation will be made in his name to a local nonprofit organization.

Lohr is North High School Student Council President, captain of the Cross Country team and clarinet section leader in the marching band, and also active in swimming, track & field and National Honor Society.

He is the son of Beverly and Peter Lohr of Sioux City.

Will Lohr

Lohr 
