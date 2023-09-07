ORANGE CITY, Iowa — For the fifth consecutive year, Northwestern College has recorded a record-setting enrollment.

This fall’s enrollment is 1,715, up three students from last year, Northwestern said in a press release.

Northwestern has set another record with 543 graduate students enrolled in Northwestern’s master’s degree programs in education, physician assistant studies, and counseling, up from 531 last year.

Northwestern’s Graduate School and Adult Learning division has a total of 670 students, which includes 127 in its undergraduate degree-completion programs in early childhood and nursing (RN-BSN).

“We feel blessed to be starting the year with our fifth straight fall enrollment record, especially at a time in which many other schools are seeing declines,” Tamara Fynaardt, Northwestern’s vice president for enrollment and marketing, said in a statement.

International student enrollment is the highest it’s been in a decade, with a total of 48 residential undergraduates. A high freshman-to-sophomore retention rate of 79.9 percent also contributed to this year’s enrollment record.

With Northwestern’s Graduate School and Adult Learning division offering six terms of eight-week online classes throughout the year, the college reaches far more students than are listed in the fall stats. Records show Northwestern’s total student headcount for 2022-23 was 2,129.