TUCSON, Ariz. - Northwestern hammered out 23 hits and got six RBI's from Drew Schutt as it spilled Morningside 15-4 in a college baseball game played her Saturday.
The game was tied 4-4 going into the eighth inning when the Raiders scored four times to go up 8-4 and then seven more times in the ninth to wrap up the win and move to 5-6.
Britton Yoder and Austin Zylstra also had five and four hits, respectively for Northwestern. Evan Olesen pitched six innings and fanned five while giving up six hits and two walks. Andrew Mescher was the winning pitcher, getting the final three outs of the seventh inning after the Mustangs had tied the game.
Carter Ades had a two-run since in the second inning for Morningside (7-2).
BUENA VISTA 16-8, GRINNELL 8-18: Buena Vista snapped an 8-8 tie with eight runs in the top of the 11th inning in a matchup of American Rivers Conference teams played Saturday in Topeka, Kan.
Nick Henrichs snapped the tie with a two-run double down the left field line. Peyton Renning followed with a two-run single and scored when Coleman Roberts hit a two-run home run.
Renning delivered a career-best five hits and drove in four runs for the Beavers. Henrichs tied a career-high with three hits and drove in four runs. Bryce Rheault and Tyler Tennyson each recorded three hits while Tyler Stoltze contributed two hits during BVU's season-best 20 hit-attack.
Joe Rock gave Buena Vista (1-3) a 3-0 lead with a two-run single in the top of the first inning of the second game, but Grinnell responded with seven runs in the bottom of the first.
Rheault was 3-for-4 for the Beavers while Henrichs was 3-for-5 with one RBI. Renning was 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Sunday, Buena Vista beat Grinnell 11-1 in the first game of a doubleheader and Grinnell won the second game, 14-10. Details from the two games were not available.
JAMESTOWN 13, DORDT 4: Jamestown rallied from a 3-1 deficit to four runs in the top of the fifth inning en route to Saturday's win over Dordt in Tucson, Ariz.
Dillon Branderhorst hit a solo home run for Dordt in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game 1-1. The Defenders then took advantage of three errors while scoring twice in the third.
Logan Cline provided two runs, a hit and two stolen bases for the Defenders. Austin Pullar walked three times.
DORDT 16, MAYVILLE STATE 9: Logan Cline was 3-for-6 with five RBIs while Dillon Brandhorst was 3-for-6 with three RBIs as Dordt slugged its way to a 16-9 win over Mayville State Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.
Dordt (2-3) outhit Mayville State 13-12, receiving a triple, a double and two RBIs from David Laurenti. Lucas Nelson doubled and drove in two runs.
Winning pitcher Luke Drooger allowed four earned runs and eight hits while striking out four in five innings for a squad that will play two games in Tucson today, facing Southwest Minnesota State at 5 p.m. and Nebraska Wesleyan at 8:30 p.m.
ST. OLAF 6, NORTHWESTERN 1: Jesse Retzlaff scattered four hits in 5.2 innings and struck out two while pitching St. Olaf to Saturday's win in Tucson, Ariz.
Northwestern (5-7) trailed 2-0 when Ben DeBoer singled in the fourth inning, stole second base, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Austin Zylstra's sacrifice fly.
Britton Yoder had two hits for the Red Raiders. Starting pitcher Shad Wacker suffered the pitching loss.