Northwestern, Marian to meet again in quarterfinals of NAIA playoffs

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – In a rematch from the quarterfinals of last season's NAIA playoffs, Northwestern College hosts Marian University on Saturday with the winner landing a spot in the Final Four.

Last season, the Red Raiders outlasted the Knights 25-20 in a back-and-forth contest that wasn't decided until the final two minutes. Northwestern scored what proved to be the game-winning TD on a Logan Meyer 1-yard run with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Marian drove deep into Northwestern's terriority late in the game but Red Raiders defensive back sealed the win after interception an errant pass with 1:24 left.

No. 3-ranked Northwestern (10-1) cruised in the opening round of the playoffs last weekend, 49-7 over No. 17-ranked Dickinson State University (N.D.) The Red Raiders jumped out to a 35-0 lead against the Blue Hawks, scoring touchdowns on their first five offensive possessions.

Sophomore quarterback Jayln Gramstad scored three of the Raiders' four rushing touchdowns, while senior receiver Cade Moser grabbed two more scores.

No. 7-ranked Marian (9-1) blasted No. 11-ranked Saint Xavier (Ill.) 41-7 in the opening round last weekend. The Knights' Zach Bundalo tossed a FCS first-round high of 4 touchdowns, all to Ben Stevens, who totaled 157 yards receiving. Marian's defense also picked off SXU four times for a total of 66 yards on the returns.

Northwestern's only loss was to Morningside in the first game of the season, 30-29. Since then, the Raiders have rattled off 10-straight wins, holding opponents to 10 points or less in each contest. In the first 11 games, Northwestern has outscored opponents 487-102.

Gramstad has completed 128 of 183 pases for 1,807 yards and 15 touchdowns, with three intersections. The dual-threat QB also has also rushed 94 times for 756 yards and 19 more scores.

Junior Konner McQuillan has carried the ball 96 times for 595 yards and 9 touchdowns. Senior receiver Michael Storey has caught 59 balls for 871 yards and 9 touchdowns, and Moser has caught 31 passes for 500 yards and 7 scores.

Marian's Bundalo has completed 154 of 226 passes for 2,214 yards and 22 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Ben Stevens has rushed 65 times for 1,115 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Northwestern is making its 24th appearance in the NAIA FCS, holding an all-time record of 27-21 (.563). Two seasons ago, Northwestern stunned top-ranked Morningside in the semifinals 44-41. The Raiders lost in the title game that year. Last season, the Raiders again advanced to the semifinals but lost a rematch with Morningside, 28-19.