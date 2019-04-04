Northwestern College and head football coach Matt McCarty released its schedule for the 2019 season, including its annual spring game held later this month.
The Red Raiders 10-game schedule consists of five home and five road games against opponents that finished with a combined 60-50 record in 2018. One of the Red Raider opponents, Morningside, qualified for the NAIA Football Championship Series where they eventually won the national title. Both Morningside (No. 1) and Dordt (No. 23) ended the season ranked in the top 25.
The Red Raiders 10-game slate begins with a non-conference home game against Valley City State on Sept. 7, a team they defeated on the road, 28-10, in 2018. Conference play then begins with back-to-back road games against Midland and Dakota Wesleyan on Sept. 14 and 21. Northwestern comes back to Korver Field the next week against University of Jamestown for Homecoming to close out the September schedule.
Following the bye week (Oct. 5), Northwestern travels to Sioux Center for a road match-up against Dordt, followed by another road game the next week against Concordia (Oct. 19). McCarty's squad hosts Doane on the final Saturday of October and then makes it final road trip of the regular season as they head to Sioux City for a game against Briar Cliff.
Northwestern closes its season with home games against Hastings (Nov. 9) and defending champion Morningside (Nov. 16).
The Red Raiders finished the 2018 season with a 9-2 record, qualifying for the NAIA playoffs for the second straight season. They lost to Dickinson State in the first round of the playoffs 14-6 and ended the season ranked 12th in the coaches' poll.
Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2019 Red Raiders with the spring scrimmage that will take place on Korver Field on April 27 at 7:30 p.m.
All of the Red Raider home games can be followed via the NWC webcast, courtesy of Stretch Internet. KSOU will once again broadcast all of the games as well on 93.9 FM and Sioux County radio.com.