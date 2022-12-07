Northwestern vs Kaiser title game kickoff moved from evening to afternoon in Durham, N.C.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College football team will play for a national championship in the afternoon, rather than the evening on Dec. 17.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Wednesday announced a change in the start time for the title game matching the Red Raiders and Kesier (Fla.) in Durham, N.C.

Due to "technology issues" at Durham County Memorial Stadium, the NAIA said the game will now kickoff at noon Eastern Time (11 a.m. Iowa time). Originally, game time was scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. CT.

The championship game will still be televised live on ESPN3.

The Red Raiders team and traveling party will depart for North Carolina as scheduled on Tuesday.

Northwestern advanced to its second title game in three years with a 38-7 victory at home over Indiana Wesleyan last Saturday. The Red Raiders scored on their first three possessions in the first quarter.

Kaiser upset Grand View 38-21 in the other semi-final contest last Saturday in Des Moines. A week earlier, Keiser knocked defending national champion Morningside out of the playoffs, 29-28.

The Red Raiders are seeking their third NAIA national championship in football and their first since 1984. Northwestern, which also won the title in 1973, have four runner-up finishes -- in 1972, 1979, 1984, 2020.

In the 2020 title game, played the next spring due to COVID, the Red Raiders lost to Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 45-13. Twelve Red Raiders who played in that game are starters on this season's team.