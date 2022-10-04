Obit Index

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anderson, Kenneth, 95; Moville, Iowa

Bratkiewicz, Lucian, 76; Sioux City

Brown, Shirley, 89; Kingsley, Iowa

Crouch, Nancy, 87; Washta, Iowa

Garner, Donald, 79; Salix, Iowa

Garvey, Jo Ann, 95; South Sioux City

Ketelsen, La Jeanne, 91; Onawa, Iowa

Persinger, Gilbert, 98; Smithland, Iowa

Peterson, Verdetta, 96; Marcus, Iowa

Plendl, Richard, 84; Kingsley, Iowa

Polkinghorn, Joyce, 88; Lawton, Iowa

Price, Ruth, 78; Sioux City

Rehm, Kevin, 65; Crofton, Neb.

Richmond, Daniel, 80; South Sioux City

Sweisberger, Travis, 48; Spirit Lake, Iowa

Vander Kooi, Marilyn, 83; Orange City, Iowa

