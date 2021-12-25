Obit Index

Begnoche, Dennis Sr., 85; Sioux City
Boyok, Benjamin, 43; Sioux City
Bradish, Engeline, 84; South Sioux City
Brown, Charles, 72; Brandon, S.D.
Cain, Milton, 89; Sioux City
Cox, Fauneil, 95; Sergeant Bluff
Dermit, Marilyn, 85; Sioux City
Elliott, Bruce, 86; Hinton, Iowa
Hunt, Brent, 48; Sioux City
Jacobson, Gracie, 78; Omaha, Neb.
Jones, Francie, 88; Dakota Dunes
Joy, Kathy, 64; Cushing, Iowa
Lakes, Trevor, 54; Dakota Dunes
Lopez, Janice, 70; South Sioux City
Mau, Alvin, 87; Ida Grove, Iowa
McNamara, Patricia, 85; South Sioux City
Meylor, Trevor, 29; Sloan, Iowa
Mullins, Brenda, 71; Sioux City
Nafe, Dorothy, 96; Pierson, Iowa
Nelson, Shirlee, 87; Marcus, Iowa
Parrett, Lillie, 76; Sioux City
Roesler, Lawrence, 78; Sioux City
Scott, Allan, 73; Sioux City
Strong, Rolland, 87; Sioux City
Ter Beest, Rev. David, 94; Orange City, Iowa