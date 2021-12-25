Obit Index

 Skip to main content
Begnoche, Dennis Sr., 85; Sioux City

Boyok, Benjamin, 43; Sioux City

Bradish, Engeline, 84; South Sioux City

Brown, Charles, 72; Brandon, S.D.

Cain, Milton, 89; Sioux City

Cox, Fauneil, 95; Sergeant Bluff

Dermit, Marilyn, 85; Sioux City

Elliott, Bruce, 86; Hinton, Iowa

Hunt, Brent, 48; Sioux City

Jacobson, Gracie, 78; Omaha, Neb.

Jones, Francie, 88; Dakota Dunes

Joy, Kathy, 64; Cushing, Iowa

Lakes, Trevor, 54; Dakota Dunes

Lopez, Janice, 70; South Sioux City

Mau, Alvin, 87; Ida Grove, Iowa

McNamara, Patricia, 85; South Sioux City

Meylor, Trevor, 29; Sloan, Iowa

Mullins, Brenda, 71; Sioux City

Nafe, Dorothy, 96; Pierson, Iowa

Nelson, Shirlee, 87; Marcus, Iowa

Parrett, Lillie, 76; Sioux City

Roesler, Lawrence, 78; Sioux City

Scott, Allan, 73; Sioux City

Strong, Rolland, 87; Sioux City

Ter Beest, Rev. David, 94; Orange City, Iowa

