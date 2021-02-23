Obit Index

 Skip to main content
Bailey, Jesse, 41; Sioux City

Baker, Otis, 84; Sioux City

Bass, Bruce, 72; Arnolds Park, Iowa

Bensen, Vera, 70; Newcastle, Neb.

Bertrand, Lawrence, 61; Sioux City

Bottjen, Lorraine, 95; Anthon, Iowa

Bunkers, Mary, 85; Granville, Iowa

Burmakow, Steven, 62; Paullina, Iowa

Christiansen, Eugene, 86; Denison, Iowa

Downing, Michael, 71; Dakota Dunes

Fargo, Lawrence, 61; Sioux City

Farrell, Cheri, 68; Sioux City

Grenier, Carlyle, 94; Sioux City

Hennings, Ron, 80; Hartley, Iowa

Jacobson, Dolores, 93; Sioux City

Leeder, Paul, 43; Sioux City

Lemke, Beverly, 84; Paullina, Iowa

Marshall, Darryl, 76; Sioux City

McKinley, Ronnie, 66; Sioux City

Murray, Roger, 83; Sioux City

Ohrland, Robert, 95; Storm Lake, Iowa

Petersen, Larry, 77; Sioux City

Schmutte, Jane, 75; Sioux City

Staben, Karl, 86; Sergeant Bluff

Timmins, Shirley, 95; Le Mars, Iowa

Vlahoulis, Mary, 87; Sioux City

Wickey, Harold, 71; Sioux City

Wiener, Glenda, 80; Le Mars, Iowa

Williams, Carol, 93; Ottumwa, Iowa

