Obit Index

Anderson, Janice, 86; Pierson, Iowa
Backer, Clarence, 93; Sioux City
Barnable, Sue, 88; Le Mars, Iowa
Beller, Sharon, 66; Sioux City
Erickson, Darrel, 87; South Sioux City
Fletcher, Bradley, 59; Sioux City
Gehrig, James, 23; Sioux City
Leyla, Cheryl, 67; Sioux City
Pingel, Sandra, 62; Cleghorn, Iowa
Pius, Santiano, 46; Sioux City
Posey, Lynn, 64; Sioux City
Rand, Lori, 63, Sioux City
Spain, Armeline, 93; Sioux City
Strong, Dorothy, 94; Allen, Neb.
Sturges, Sally, 83; Sioux City
Sypersma, Sandra, 72; Sioux City
Wegter, Gerald, 91; Archer, Iowa
White, Curt, 72, and Sue 65; Gilmore City, Iowa
Zellers, Nadine, 86; Sioux City
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.