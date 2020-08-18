Obit Index

You have permission to edit this article.
Anderson, Janice, 86; Pierson, Iowa

Backer, Clarence, 93; Sioux City

Barnable, Sue, 88; Le Mars, Iowa

Beller, Sharon, 66; Sioux City

Erickson, Darrel, 87; South Sioux City

Fletcher, Bradley, 59; Sioux City

Gehrig, James, 23; Sioux City

Leyla, Cheryl, 67; Sioux City

Pingel, Sandra, 62; Cleghorn, Iowa

Pius, Santiano, 46; Sioux City

Posey, Lynn, 64; Sioux City

Rand, Lori, 63, Sioux City

Spain, Armeline, 93; Sioux City

Strong, Dorothy, 94; Allen, Neb.

Sturges, Sally, 83; Sioux City

Sypersma, Sandra, 72; Sioux City

Wegter, Gerald, 91; Archer, Iowa

White, Curt, 72, and Sue 65; Gilmore City, Iowa

Zellers, Nadine, 86; Sioux City

