Brown, James, 83; Sioux City
Christensen, Delbert, 69; Sioux City
Clayton, Albert Jr., 79; Sioux City
Douma, Marcia, 72; Sanborn, Iowa
Ehlers-Velasquez, Pamela, 70; Sioux City
Goodwin, Lee, 74; Sioux City
Harkins, Sally, 70; Sioux City
Harnack, Patricia, 89; Remsen, Iowa
Hoppe, Marjorie, 102; Correctionville, Iowa
Kehrberg, William, 90; Sheldon, Iowa
Kilzer, Charles, 68; Sioux City
Knudson, Elizabeth, 88; Marcus, Iowa
McGuill, Joseph Jr., 91; Sioux City
Moore, John, 83; Sioux City
Niessink, Hyman, 84; Sioux City
Nipp, Dorothy, 91; Le Mars, Iowa
Traum, Gladys, 85; Sioux City
Wagner, Paula, 96; Salix, Iowa
Walsh, Lorretta, 79; Seney, Iowa
Whalen, Penny, 73; South Sioux City
Wilson, Mary Lou, 78; Lawton, Iowa
Wood, Michael, 77; Sioux City