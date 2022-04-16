Obit Index

Anderson, Janice, 80; Onawa, Iowa
Anderson, Shirley, 68; Sioux City
Best, Barbara, 87; Sioux City
Blackburn, Sharilynne, 72; Sioux City
Chapman, Brenda, 72; Sioux City
Chase, Katherine, 98; Sioux City
Fox, Ronald, 89; Quimby, Iowa
Gill, Leonard, 87; Jackson, Neb.
Koepnick, Don, 79; Archer, Iowa
Kuhl, Harrison, 90; South Sioux City
Ludwigs, Gerd, 97; Akron, Iowa
Olson, Linda, 76; Lyons, Neb.
O'Neill, Brian, 63; Jackson, Neb.
Renkel, Robert, 81; South Sioux City
Robson, Donald, 90; Oto, Iowa
Springfield-Kleve, Ann, 48; Sioux City
Stewart, Laurabel, 79; Waterbury, Neb.
Zitka, Harriett, 95; South Sioux City