Obit Index

Anderson, Janice, 80; Onawa, Iowa

Anderson, Shirley, 68; Sioux City

Best, Barbara, 87; Sioux City

Blackburn, Sharilynne, 72; Sioux City

Chapman, Brenda, 72; Sioux City

Chase, Katherine, 98; Sioux City

Fox, Ronald, 89; Quimby, Iowa

Gill, Leonard, 87; Jackson, Neb.

Koepnick, Don, 79; Archer, Iowa

Kuhl, Harrison, 90; South Sioux City

Ludwigs, Gerd, 97; Akron, Iowa

Olson, Linda, 76; Lyons, Neb.

O'Neill, Brian, 63; Jackson, Neb.

Renkel, Robert, 81; South Sioux City

Robson, Donald, 90; Oto, Iowa

Springfield-Kleve, Ann, 48; Sioux City

Stewart, Laurabel, 79; Waterbury, Neb.

Zitka, Harriett, 95; South Sioux City

