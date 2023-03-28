Baber, Floyd, 82; Sioux City
Bahmer, Mark, 66; Sioux City
Batcheller, Rennie, 106; Sioux City
DeFazio-Gilson, Debra, 66; Sioux City
Fedders, Don, 79; Milford, Iowa
Hendricks, Dorothy, 94; Hawarden, Iowa
Kremer, Daniel 68; Kingsley, Iowa
Langseth, James, 64; Sioux City
Leeds, Jeneen, 81; Cherokee, Iowa
Nixon, Dr. David, 83; Emmetsburg, Iowa
Rimmer, Kenneth, 99; Milford, Iowa
Schnee, Michelle, 56; Sioux City
Stanton, Barbara, 76; Pender, Neb.
Sypersma, Barbara, 93; Sioux City
Tieck, Meryl, 65; Sioux City