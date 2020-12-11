Obit Index

De Mara, Delores, 75; Sioux City
Downing, Jervae, 77; Anthon, Iowa
Figueroa, Michael, 25; Sioux City
Fischer, Monte, 68; Sioux City
Hupke, Dwayne, 93; Cherokee, Iowa
Lownes, Dennis, 73; formerly Charter Oak, Iowa
Meyer, Corinne, 26; Sioux City
Roggatz, Lois, 83; Correctionville, Iowa
Rosales, Minverva, 62; Le Mars, Iowa
Schroeder, Luverne, 93; Sioux City
Stevenson, Ruth, 99; Holstein, Iowa
Stoddard, Elmer, 72; Sioux City
Uhl, Marshall, 79; Danbury, Iowa
