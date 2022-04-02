Obit Index

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allison, Avanelle, 85; Mapleton, Iowa

Beerman, Janice, 86; Marcus, Iowa

Bertrand, Yvonne, 101; Sioux City

Buettner, Lucille, 102; Anthon, Iowa

Dooley, David, 75; Sioux City

Hatfield Thoms, Hester, 84; Sioux City

Hoffman, Agnes, 95; Jefferson, S.D.

Kluver, Diane, 72; Le Mars, Iowa

Kneifl, Terrance, 69; Martinsburg, Neb.

Kollman, Margaret, 79; Sioux City

Lovell, Jack, 53; Altoona, Iowa

Morehead, Scott, 63; Dakota Dunes

Newell, Frank, 97; Pender, Neb.

Paulsrud, Joan, 89; Sioux City

Schellinger, Joseph, 87; Sergeant Bluff

Soelberg, Patricia, 87; Sioux City

South, Aloha, 87; Onawa, Iowa

South, Dennis, 64; Castana, Iowa

