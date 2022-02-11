 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Index

Banks, Beth, 62; Sioux City

Barker, Louise, 89; Onawa, Iowa

Brownmiller, Doug, 63; Marcus, Iowa

Drefke, Max, 82; Marcus, Iowa

Keefer, Joe, 65; South Sioux City

Schram, Jeffrey, 58; Rock Valley, Iowa

Tonner, Lyola, 90; Le Mars, Iowa

