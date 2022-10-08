Obit Index

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Acevado-Hernandez, Donna, 53; Sioux City

Amundson, John, 75; Sloan, Iowa

Barnes, Sheryl, 77; Ida Grove, Iowa

Beacom, Shirley, 60; Sioux City

Bowman, Juli, 63; Sioux City

Brown, Marcia, 80; Sioux City

Garvey, Jo Ann, 95; South Sioux City

Hansen, Shirley, 83; Le Mars, Iowa

Henry, Patty, 88; Kingsley, Iowa

Hoberg, Steve, 82; Sioux City

Jalas, Rev. Duane, 76; Sutherland, Iowa

Knutson, Lucille, 88; Sioux City

Kuhl, Paul, 68; Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Lane, Jean, 64; Sloan, Iowa

Martin, Charles, 80; Storm Lake, Iowa

Pedersen, LeRoy, 89; Spirit lake, Iowa

Reoh, Rodney, 89; Akron, Iowa

Skinner, Dawn, 71; Sergeant Bluff

Westergaard, Carolyn, 95; Whiting, Iowa

Wetherell, Sandra, 78; Cleghorn, Iowa

Wiggs, Janine, 69; Sioux City

