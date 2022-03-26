 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Index

Clark, Gary Jr., 52; South Sioux City

Ericksen, Brunhild, 87; Sergeant Bluff

Fries, Patricia, 79; Sioux City

Gebauer, Carol, 79; Sioux Falls, S.D.

Gould, Rosemary, 88; Sergeant Bluff

Hackett, Brittany, 30; Kinsley, Iowa

Hager, Margaret, 80; Kingsley, Iowa

Hall, Nelsena, 70; Hinton, Iowa

Hartnett, James, 89; Hubbard, Neb.

Hinders, Lucille, 95; Sioux City

Johnson, James, 89; Sioux City

Kluver, Mildred, 92; Ireton, Iowa

Lancaster, Diane, 70; Le Mars, Iowa

Pencil, Duane, 58; Sioux City

Rasmus, Dr. Robert, 88; Sioux City

Schellinger, Joseph, 87; Sergeant Bluff

Schlumbohm, Lloyd, 75; Hawarden, Iowa

Scholten, Rodney, 93; Le Mars, Iowa

Seaton, Butch, 71; Sioux City

Widner, Betty, 89; Sioux City

