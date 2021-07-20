Obit Index

Calhoun, Connie; Sioux City
Carper, Janis, 79; Ida Grove, Iowa
Engelbrecht, Lavonne, 95; Le Mars, Iowa
Erdmann, Rueben, 88; Sioux City
Fitzgerald, John Jr., 80; Hudson, S.D.
Hansen, Jesse, 34; Bancroft, Neb.
Heald, Patricia, 74; Ponca, Neb.
Jost, Charlotte, 83; Le Mars, Iowa
Miller, Gordon, 97; Hawarden, Iowa
Mordhorst, Barbara, 68; Soldier, Iowa
Nicolls, Judith, 78; Sioux City
Osbahr, James, 89; South Sioux City
Pence, Shane, 46; North Sioux City
Petersen, Harold, 76; Sioux City
Riemenschneider, Richard, 82; Pierson, Iowa
Solomon, Nicky, 88; Winnebago, Neb.
Streeter, Gene, 75; Cherokee, Iowa
Stribley, Greg, 61; South Sioux City
Sulsberger, Robert, 76; Smithland, Iowa
Tagg, Berton, 76; Sioux City
Wiekamp, Arlan, 79; Sheldon, Iowa