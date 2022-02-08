 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Index

  • 0

Gifford, Andrianna, 74; South Sioux City

Gould, Thomas, 70; Sioux City

Hass, Elizabeth, 83; Sioux City

Jarvis, Lee, 87; Hinton, Iowa

Livermore, Douglas, 74; Sioux City

Logan, Robert, 88; Moville, Iowa

Maurer, Paul, 91; North Sioux City

McKernan, James, 85; South Sioux City

Mummert, Dean, 97; Cherokee, Iowa

Nelson, Anita, 100; Cherokee, Iowa

Pantoja, Elizabeth, 93; Sioux City

Prestage, Wayne, 68; Sioux City

Rigas, Maria, 89; Sioux City

Shellhammer, Keith, 85; Sioux City

Shook, Sarah, 81; Onawa, Iowa

Stolen, Roger, 88; Sergeant Bluff

Tiefenthaler, Phyllis, 81; Odebolt, Iowa

Uhl, Theresa, 73; Sioux City

Nelson, Anita, 100; Cherokee, Iowa

Wanderscheid, Robert, 77; Sioux City

Yockey, Lee, 96; Sioux City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News