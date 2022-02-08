Obit Index

Gifford, Andrianna, 74; South Sioux City
Gould, Thomas, 70; Sioux City
Hass, Elizabeth, 83; Sioux City
Jarvis, Lee, 87; Hinton, Iowa
Livermore, Douglas, 74; Sioux City
Logan, Robert, 88; Moville, Iowa
Maurer, Paul, 91; North Sioux City
McKernan, James, 85; South Sioux City
Mummert, Dean, 97; Cherokee, Iowa
Nelson, Anita, 100; Cherokee, Iowa
Pantoja, Elizabeth, 93; Sioux City
Prestage, Wayne, 68; Sioux City
Rigas, Maria, 89; Sioux City
Shellhammer, Keith, 85; Sioux City
Shook, Sarah, 81; Onawa, Iowa
Stolen, Roger, 88; Sergeant Bluff
Tiefenthaler, Phyllis, 81; Odebolt, Iowa
Uhl, Theresa, 73; Sioux City
Wanderscheid, Robert, 77; Sioux City
Yockey, Lee, 96; Sioux City