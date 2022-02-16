Obit Index

Campbell, Richard, 54; Alcester, S.D.
Drefke, Max, 82; Marcus, Iowa
Holz, Shirley, 86; Sanborn, Iowa
Monning, Anne, 73; Sioux City
Rowley, Donna, 98; Correctionville, Iowa
Wilde, Lon, 74; Sergeant Bluff
Wright, John, 70; Waterloo, Iowa
Campbell, Richard, 54; Alcester, S.D.
Drefke, Max, 82; Marcus, Iowa
Holz, Shirley, 86; Sanborn, Iowa
Monning, Anne, 73; Sioux City
Rowley, Donna, 98; Correctionville, Iowa
Wilde, Lon, 74; Sergeant Bluff
Wright, John, 70; Waterloo, Iowa
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.