Obit Index

Arnold, Orla Delle, 94; South Sioux City

Ashley, Brian, 83; Correctionville, Iowa

Bishop, Wanita, 74; Sioux City

Collier, Thomas, 81; Sioux City

Cooper, Diana, 70; Sioux City

Coughlin, Terry, 69; Sioux City

Crichton, Marla, 72; Moville, Iowa

Galvin, Kathleen, 83; Newcastle, Neb.

Hadden, Jean, 93; Soldier, Iowa

Hamar, Vera, 85; Dakota Dunes

Jasper, James, 84; Sioux City

Jennings, Lynda, 74; Sioux City

Kampfe, Gary, 75; South Sioux City

Morrison, Bruce, 85; Sergeant Bluff

Navrude, Stanley Sr., 83; Dakota Dunes

O'Brien, Hubert, 85; Wayne, Neb.

Pfister, Mary Lou, 91; Newcastle, Neb.

Radway, Rex, 8; Hinton, Iowa

Reeg, Gerald, 83; Sioux City

Rosenbaum, Lynda, 62; Sioux City

