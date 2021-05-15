 Skip to main content
Obit Index

Bahrenfuss, Richard, 81; Sheldon, Iowa

Beacom, Joseph, 65; Sergeant Bluff

Beintema, Roland, 83; Sioux City

Dean, Robert, 83; Sioux City

DeVall, Kimberly, 56; Sioux City

Gruis, Elgin, 82; Jackson, Neb.

Hornbeck, William, 63; South Sioux City

Klingborg, Roberta, Cherokee, Iowa

Madden, Donald Jr., 68; Merrill, Iowa

Nelson, William, 55; Jackson, Neb.

Orr, Carolyn, 83; Dakota City

Pearson, Patrick, 68; South Sioux City

Pranschke, Gwen, 79; Sioux City

Thompson, Merlyn, 69; Alcester, S.D.

Van Beek, Rena, 97; Rock Valley, Iowa

Wikstrom, Daniel, 68; Sioux City

