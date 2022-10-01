Obit Index

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bagley, Andy, 76; Sioux City

Boals, Dian, 86; Dakota City

Billiar, Dr. Robert, 90; South Sioux City

Chasse, Angel, 44; Vermillion, S.D.

Clark, Daniel, 87; Correctionville, Iowa

Fredrickson, Gayle, 76; Sioux City

Garnand, Deborah, 60; South Sioux City

Hucke, Lila, 92; Sioux City

Kaehlar, Nancy, 87; Whiting, Iowa

Miles, Matthew, 53; Sioux City

Muxfeldt, Dorothy, 91; Sioux City

O'Gorman, Mary Lou, 79; Dakota Dunes

Persinger, Gilbert, 98; Smithland, Iowa

Price, Ruth, 78; Sioux City

Reeves, Mark, 63; Sioux City

Schager, Tony; 83; Sioux City

Simpson, Wilma, 96; Whiting, Iowa

Vanderbur, Gene, 85; Mapleton, Iowa

Vanderbur, Lois, 79; Mapleton, Iowa

Whitlock, Nancy, 64; Sioux City

Wood, Neil, 85; Sioux City

