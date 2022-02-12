 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Index

  • 0

Barker, Louise, 89; Onawa, Iowa

Brownmiller, Doug, 63; Marcus, Iowa

Donaghu, Jennie, 91; Sioux City

Dunagan-Hunt, Mary, 87; Sergeant Bluff

Embree, Dr. Robert, 94; Le Mars, Iowa

Gibbs, Irwin, 91; Burbank, S.D.

Gifford, Andrianna, 74; South Sioux City

Holcomb, David, 81; Correctionville, Iowa

Ihry, Florence, 93; Royal, Iowa

Irby, William Sr., 85; Jackson, Neb.

Keefer, Joe, 65; South Sioux City

Knecht, Charles, 74; South Sioux City

Kupke, Dorothy, 89; Cherokee, Iowa

Lange, Randall, 74; Sioux City

McKernan, James, 85; South Sioux City

Nelson, Constance, 84; Sioux City

Schram, Jeffrey, 58; Rock Valley, Iowa

Smith, Mary, 96; Sioux City

Widman, Barbara, 75; Salix, Iowa

Williams, JoAnn, 75; Sioux City

Wolf, Fred, 75; Sioux City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News