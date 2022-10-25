Obit Index

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abney, Curtis, 76; Sioux City

Bergdale, Bernard, 94; Sioux City

Beyeler, Myrle, 71; Jefferson, S.D.

Carnell, Frances, 96; Ponca, Neb.

Horkey, Wayne, 68; Alton, Iowa

Grieve, Donald, 80; Pierson, Iowa

Ketelsen, John, 65; Sloan, Iowa

Mau, Mary, 78; Ida Grove, Iowa

Oberreuter, Betty, 87; Ida Grove, Iowa

Schmidt, Phyllis, 90; Le Mars, Iowa

Shedd, Norman, 83; Elk Point, S.D.

Smith, Darwin, 71; Le Mars, Iowa

Streeter, Donald, 82; North Sioux City

Vander Waal, Gary, 86; Doon, Iowa

Williams, Douglas, 74; Bronson, Iowa

