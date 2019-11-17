Off-topic discussions cause patient to question therapist

DEAR ABBY: I have been working through major anxiety issues with a therapist for the last few months. Sometimes he is very helpful; other times he goes off on tangents, talking about topics I don't feel the need to discuss (and things that don't necessarily pertain to me). I find it frustrating, and at times, it makes me angry (although I keep that to myself). How can I keep my therapist on track? Or, how can I break up with him without just ghosting him? -- WANTS TO MAKE REAL CHANGES

DEAR WANTS: As a patient, you are in a vulnerable position. Many times a patient will feel hesitant to tell a therapist that a line of conversation seems uncomfortable or irrelevant. However, because it is uncomfortable you should NOT let that stop you. Your therapist may explain to you why he is pursuing the issues. You can then accept or reject the explanation. If you continue to feel uncomfortable after that, you can "disengage" via a letter or a phone call. Ghosting is the coward's way out, and I don't recommend it.

DEAR ABBY: I don't know how to refer to the man I love. We are both older and have been living together for years. Introducing him as my "boyfriend" makes me feel like a kid in a short-term relationship. I can't use "husband" because we get our full benefits being single. (If we marry, we could lose half our income.)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up