AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s 10-game October winning streak ended in a flurry of interceptions.
Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy threw three interceptions in the last 6:47 seconds of the fourth quarter. The first interception ended up being the game-deciding pick-six that put Oklahoma State up 34-27.
Iowa State, ranked 23rd this week, lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium 34-27.
Purdy threw the ball an astonishing 62 times in the game, which ties a school record Todd Bandhauer set in 1998 against Texas. Purdy finished the game 39-62 for 382 yards, one touchdown and the aforementioned three interceptions.
“I never going into any football game thinking I want to throw 60 passes,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I think, unfortunately, it was how it played out.”
Iowa State ran the ball just 23 times.
“I think it’s hard for us to be the best version of us if we’re going to be that unbalanced,” Campbell said. “I think the situation played it out, but 62 is a lot of passes.”
Purdy didn’t expect to throw that many times, either.
“No, I thought we’d be pretty well balanced and have our running backs run the ball and throw when we needed to,” Purdy said. “But the way they ran their defense, that’s just how it turned out. We threw it more than we expected to.”
Running back Breece Hall had a good day on the ground with 18 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Campbell credited the Oklahoma State defense for the interceptions and forcing Iowa State to throw as much as it did.
“I think, they did a good job being multiple defensively and mixing up a lot of different things and gave a lot of different looks,” Campbell said. “I think from our end we kind of had a pretty good (idea) that that’s what was going to happen. Just getting the consistency in that passing game never really kind of took hold.”
Even with the three late interceptions, Iowa State’s defense gave the offense chances to drive down the field and score – the Cowboys offense only scored six points in the entire second half.
“I wouldn’t say I’m real happy about not capitalizing on the opportunities the defense gave us – I don’t mean to be a smart alec about it,” Campbell said. “The reality of it is, I love these kids, we kept playing all the way until the end, we gave ourselves multiple opportunities to win the football game and we didn’t do it.
“Obviously that’s frustrating, but the frustration more sinks on myself and our coaching staff, ‘How can we do a better job to continue to put our kids in position to be successful. The frustration is more of myself – preparation and detail – than it has anything to do with the effort and the intent with our kids because they did a great job of that, I’m proud of them.”
While Campbell is shouldering the majority blame, Purdy recognizes he wasn’t at his best.
He threw into tight windows throughout the game when he didn’t always have to.
“It comes down to executing,” Purdy said. “The fourth quarter came rolling around and we just didn’t execute. I didn’t play to the best of my ability when it mattered in the fourth quarter.”