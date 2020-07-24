On politics: The news this week centered on the Sioux City school board and Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Jeremy Taylor, who resigned his seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in January in a dispute over his residency, will seek to return to the board this fall: He was nominated in a special convention by county Republicans to run against Marty Pottebaum, an incumbent Democrat.
Separately, the Sioux City School Board approved a contract extension for Superintendent Paul Gausman, including a 2.25% pay raise that brings his base salary to just shy of $250,000.
