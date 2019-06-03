One of my favorite sections of the year was in the paper last week.
It’s our scholarship section and it lets readers see what metro area graduates have planned after high school. It also demonstrates why we do what we do. That section underscores how important local news is to the Sioux City Journal. No one cares more about what goes on in the region than we do. That’s why we publish this section annually, giving you a snapshot of the people who matter.
If you attended any graduation parties this year, you probably saw how important it is to students, too. If their names were in the paper, they more than likely clipped the stories and put them on display for others to see.
In our news, living and sports sections, we pay close attention to our schools and how they impact our readers’ lives.
Online, we give you video and other extras that help put you in the center of the action.
We also make sure you get a substantial amount of world, national, state and local news, so you don’t have to go searching for information that could affect your lives.
If you haven’t taken a look at the section, turn to last Saturday's e-edition. Like me, you should be pleased to see that our future is going to be in good hands.
As a member of the Journal family, you're vital to helping us bring this to others.
Bruce Miller
editor
Sioux City Journal