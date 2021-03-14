One-third of Tyson workers in Waterloo have received COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO — About a third of Tyson workers in Waterloo received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to the company.
The announcement comes after the company hosted vaccination clinics beginning March 3 for Waterloo workers. Tyson partnered with clinical services company Matrix Medical Network to administer the shots, which included some of the county's first allocations of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said.
Vaccinations could prevent the spread of a virus that already infected more than 1,000 of the nearly 3,000 Waterloo Tyson employees. The plant is linked to at least six worker deaths from COVID-19. The company temporarily closed the plant in the spring after pressure from public health and government officials.
Tyson said some of its health services workers in Waterloo got vaccinated before the early March events.
The company said one-third of its Independence workers — who work at a pet product manufacturing plant — also have the COVID-19 vaccine. That plant employs 265 workers, according to Tyson. The company recently partnered with Hy-Vee to administer the shots to Independence employees.
Tyson is offering workers up to four hours of regular pay for getting vaccinated. Employees can either get the vaccine at Tyson's own clinics or from outside sources, like health care providers or pharmacies.
In a statement, a Tyson spokesperson said the company is "committed to a long-term strategy" to offer all of its workers vaccines. The company plans to "educate and strongly encourage" workers to get vaccinated, the spokesperson said.
"Our vaccination efforts are ongoing and our team members continue to express interest and are receiving the vaccine as more doses are made available in the state and through the local health department," the statement said.
Workers at both the Waterloo and Independence plants criticized Tyson for lacking protection measures during the pandemic. The company faces lawsuit allegations that claim there was an organized betting pool at the Waterloo plant about COVID-19 infections and supervisors were instructed to ignore symptoms. Tyson suspended managers who were allegedly involved and launched an investigation into the claims, eventually firing seven managers.
Tyson said it implemented COVID-19 mitigation efforts like walk-through temperature scanners, workstation dividers, social distance monitors, COVID-19 testing, additional worker pay and benefits, COVID-19 testing and added medical staff. The investments totaled more than $540 million across Tyson’s U.S. facilities, the company said.