Cute little bungalow, sits in a non~conforming lot, perfect for someone who does not want yard work!! Den in the basement, used as a bedroom Cheaper than rent payment, or a good investment property. Priced to sell!!!
0 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $55,495
Here is the in~town acreage you’ve been waiting for with county taxes, hard surface road, Sgt Bluff schools, close to shopping, easy access to…
Welcome to your move-in ready, dream home! This beautifully renovated 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom house offers the perfect blend of classic charm an…
Lots of formal and informal spaces and lots of updates in this ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a fenced backyard, and a 1074 sq ft ga…
Looking for space? This home has rooms for days!! Nearly 4000 sq. ft finished in this home. Looking for a saltwater pool? Check!! Fenced yard?…
Come home to 2125 Summit Street, this Historical Craftsman style home is located just a few blocks from Grandview Park with so many updates th…