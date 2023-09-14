The Art of Living!! Live a Little, Work Less ~ Invest in a Condo!!! 7 Terra Alta Court is the perfect package of simple living in this quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage brick bungalow home with a hidden location on the northside of Sioux City. These condos are compact but the rooms and floor plan is very comfortable. Main floor offers a nice living room with great front windows and a huge closet. The bathroom has the original basket weave tile floor with additional cabinets added. The bedroom is the perfect size and the kitchen is galley style with a wonderful spot for a dining table. The lower walkout level has a finished family room, laundry\utility room and the 1 car garage. The association fee covers exterior maintenance and insurance, snow removal, yard care and water. Come enjoy this move in ready darling home, cozy location, condo association and relaxed way of life!!!