This one is a cutie!! 14 Terra Alta Court is in a hidden gem in a great Northside location. You will love Condo Living with an Association that takes care of the exterior maintenance, exterior insurance, lawn care, snow removal, and water costs so you can start enjoying your free time. The main floor offers a spacious living room filled with natural light from the front windows and patio door. The bedroom is a nice size, the bath adorable with a handicap tub and the kitchen is galley style with room for a fun bistro table. The lower level is a walkout and has a finished, fun, flexible living space, unfinished laundry/utility room and the one car tuck under garage. The seller is offering a $5,000 credit for an improvement allowance for cosmetic upgrades. Seller is related to listing agent.This cozy brick condo has everything you need and offers simple living at it's best!!!!