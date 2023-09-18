This is a very nice very clean twin home located on a corner lot. There`s many updates throughout the home including the kitchen, carpet, porches. The home has main floor laundry along with a three season porch attached to an outside porch. There`s two bedrooms on the main floor with bathroom. In the basement there`s a living room bathroom and a large room that has a closet. Plenty of storage room downstairs also..
2 Bedroom Home in Kingsley - $200,000
